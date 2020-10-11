Beatrice “Bea” McCorcle
Beatrice “Bea” McCorcle, age 81, of Troy, TX, passed away at home on October 2, 2020 from leukemia. She is survived by her 4 children, Ernest Cook, Walter Cook Jr and wife Lisa, Mary Quackenbush and husband Jeff, Theresa Crump; her 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Bea was born on May 19, 1939 in San Angelo, TX. She was a proud “Grandma Bea”. She loved gathering with family and friends. She also loved her monthly lunches with her friends. She retired from the VA after 30 years and then returned to work for 12 more years as a “Demo Lady” at Temple Sam’s Club. She loved meeting new people, visiting with friends, and always greeted everyone with a quick smile. Bea was known for her great sense of humor. All that knew and loved her will miss her witty comments and sassy attitude. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in memory of her great-grandson Jace Jefferson. Please send donations to his Endowment Scholarship at Temple College at www.tcfound.org.
A graveside service will be held at Moody Cemetery at a later date.
