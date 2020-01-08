Services for Vernell Blane “Honey” Wright, 57, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Ararat Missionay Baptist Church in Bartlett with the Rev. Daniel Blane Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Ms. Wright died Wednesday, Dec. 25 in a Temple hospital
She was born Aug. 8, 1962, to Dorothy and Louis G. Blane Sr. in Taylor. She grew up in Bartlett, where she attended school. She was a member of Mount Ararat Missionary Baptist Church in Bartlett. She worked as a home health care worker in Temple, and as a bus and hall monitor for Round Rock ISD and Killeen ISD. She later was a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Satin, where she sang in the choir and was part of the women’s ministry.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony Moore Jr. of Temple and Quincy Moore of Austin; a daughter, Shatarra Travier of Temple; her stepmother, Charlene Turner of Temple; six brothers, Louis Blane Jr. and Byron Turner, both of Temple, Melvin Brown of Hearne, Michael Edwards of Corsicana, Reginald Turner of Waco and Robert Turner of Bartlett; four sisters, Doris Shilo and Teresa Blane, both of Temple; Christine Brown of Corsicana; Sharon Peoples of Belton; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.