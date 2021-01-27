BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Luis “Nick” Jimenes, 100, was Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang officiating.
Burial was in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Jimenes died Jan. 16.
He was born Dec. 13, 1920, in Belton to Pedro and Tiburcia Pacheco Jimenez. He attended Belton schools. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Christina Ramirez in June 1941. He worked for Griggs Equipment, Brazos Electric and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Louise Jimenes Rodriguez of San Antonio and Gloria Jimenes Zacharias of Belton; four sisters, Helen Jimenez, Abigail Jimenez, Dominique Schofield and Pauline Jimenez, all of Belton; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.