BELTON — Services for Lee Bertha McGee, 58, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Ms. McGee died Thursday, Aug. 26, at a local hospital.
She was born May 18, 1963, in Sumner, Miss., to LeRoy and Leola McGee. She graduated from West Tallahatchie High School in 1980. She worked as a correctional officer at a state penitentiary for 23 years before retiring.
Survivors include her mother, Leola McGee of Tutwiler, Miss.; three daughters, Rosezellar McGee and Quarnita McGee, both of Killeen, and LaSondra McGee of Sun Prairie, Wis.; five sisters, Lorean Willingham of Tutwiler, Hattie Givens and Julie Brown, both of Clarksdale, Miss., Patricia Young of Webb, Miss., and Vanzie Davis of Hornlake, Miss.; four brothers, Eddie McGee, Roger McGee and Milton McGee, all of Tutwiler, and Sherman McGee of El Paso; and three grandchildren.