SALADO — Services for Althia M. Graham, 75, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Graham died June 22 in Salado.
She was born Nov. 10, 1945, in New Orleans to Elmore Alvin and Althia Navarre Henning Crosby. She received a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University. She was the director for the Keep America Beautiful Organization of Shreveport, La., and Bossier, La. She also served as director of communities in schools for the Secular Franciscan Order.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip L. Graham.
Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia A. Graham and Jennifer L. Graham; and four grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.