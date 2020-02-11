Services for John Aguallo, 67, of Belton are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Aguallo died Sunday, Feb. 9.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: February 11, 2020 @ 7:08 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.