Kimberly Harris Romano left this earth for her eternal home on January 23, 2021 in Roswell, GA. Kimberly was born in Decatur, IL, on February 12, 1970 to Pat and Duane Harris. She grew up in Temple, TX and was preceded in death by her beloved father and grandparents. She is survived by her loving husband, Tony, four children, Dallas Chagoya, Parker Chagoya, Andrew and Amanda Romano and Matthew and Isabella Romano. She is also survived by her mother, Pat Harris of Temple, TX, her brother, Kevin Harris and his wife, Donnet, of Coppell, TX and a host of beloved nieces and nephew, Tyler, Lauren and Kate Harris.
She found her passion in gardening and recently received her Master Gardener certification. A walk through her beautiful backyard garden is like entering a little corner of paradise. She took great joy in serving others and was loved and admired by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Kimberly married her soul mate and the love of her life, Tony Romano, on July 11, 2003. Their love was an inspiration to all who knew them. They wanted nothing more than to see each other happy and enjoyed every moment they spent together. Tony lovingly doted on her and went to great lengths to make her smile.
Kimberly enjoyed a successful career in the transportation/freight industry before working in ministry at Fellowship Church in Dallas, TX. She also used her gift for creativity to start two of her own businesses, including Kimbroidery and Kimtangle. She found her passion in gardening and recently received her Master Gardener certification. A walk through her beautiful backyard garden is like entering a little corner of paradise. She took great joy in serving others and was loved and admired by all who had the privilege to know her.
Kimberly could light up a room with her smile, and her passion for hospitality made every guest in her home feel warm, loved and treasured. She lived life fully with a sense of adventure, a healthy dose of humor, a love of fashion and a passion for home decorating. She had a solid foundation of faith and a heart of service. She enjoyed making the world and her home a more beautiful place, and her faith promises her an even more beautiful heavenly home.
Additional information and condolences can be seen at:
Paid Obituary