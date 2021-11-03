BELTON — Services for Dolly Faye Davis, 76, of Troy will be 10 a.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Davis died Thursday, Oct. 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 30, 1945, in Belton to James and Viola King. She was married to James Pierce for 20 years and to Homer Davis for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; a son, James J. Pierce; a daughter, Donna Pierce; and one grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Brooksie “B” Aubin of Many, La.; a brother, E.J. King of Belton; a sister, Geraldine Reagan of Temple; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.