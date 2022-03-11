Services for Joan Ellen Rawson, 80, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Mrs. Rawson died Thursday, Feb. 17, at a Hewitt living center.
She was born June 25, 1941, in Detroit to Carl and Ellen Nordstrom Hyrkas. She graduated from Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va. She married Edward M. Rawson on June 8, 1963. She worked as a registered nurse. She moved to Temple from Fredericksburg in 2007. She was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on June 6, 2011.
Survivors include a daughter, Beth Kilpatrick of Hewitt; a brother, Dean Hyrkas of Milford, Mich.; a sister, Maxine Hyrkas of Suffern, N.Y.; and two grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.