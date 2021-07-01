Georgie Julie Kotrla
Georgie Julie Kotrla, 83, of Temple died Monday, June 28, 2021 in a Temple living center.
Georgie was born in Temple July 5, 1937 to Charles Sirney and Judy Jarolik Sirney. She graduated from Temple High School in 1956. She married Johnny Lee Kotrla May 19, 1957. He preceded her in death January 16, 2000. She lived in Temple her entire life. Georgie worked in the banking industry for the entirety of her career and retired in March 2015 from Chase Bank with 40 years of service. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Women’s Society, served as a Eucharist Minister, and assisted with church offerings. Georgie was a loving, nurturing woman who was beloved by family, friends, and all who knew her.
Survivors include two sons, Donald Kotrla of Temple and David Kotrla of Belton and two granddaughters, Hilary Kotrla of Austin and Amy Kotrla of Dallas.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Building Fund and American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 1 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with rosary being recited at 7:30 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 2 at 3:00 PM at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone.
