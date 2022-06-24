Daniela (Glass) Doty
Daniela (Glass) Doty, age 66 of Round Rock, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Daniela was born on March 27, 1956, in Rastatt, Germany. She was adopted in July 1958 by Otis and Rose Ann (Sissy) Doty while in Germany. She moved to the U.S. with her new parents in 1960 and became a U.S. citizen in 1962. She graduated from Johnson High School in San Antonio, Texas in 1974. She lived in many states as her dad was a Lt. Col. in the Army and traveled with them until she married. Daniela had one son, Bryan Glass, who passed in a tragic accident with his father and Bryan’s son, Cody in December 2017. Daniela loved animals, antiques, traveling, and being with family. Although health issues made her life difficult, she was very strong-willed and never gave up on life. Daniela was a beautiful woman who loved to tan and go to the beach. She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading the Bible.
Daniela is preceded in death by her father, Otis Doty; son, Bryan Glass; and grandson, Cody Glass.
She is survived by her mother, Rose Ann Doty of Cedar Park, Texas; stepson, Conway Glass and wife, Jessica of Waterford City, North Dakota; step-grandson, Wyatt Glass; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by two cousins that were more like sisters, Jan Vansa-Armstrong of Temple, and Deborah Meyer of Morgan’s Point Resort.
Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue in Waco or any other pet rescue of your choice, or Amy’s House in Temple, a nonprofit hospitality house for organ transplant recipients.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff of Park Valley Inn Health Center in Round Rock, Texas for caring for Daniela for the last few years of her life, the staff of St. David’s Hospital in Round Rock for their special care of Daniela in her last days to help her transition to Heaven peacefully, and to Compassus Hospice for helping during this time of loss, and to all the family and friends for their calls and visits.
Paid Obituary