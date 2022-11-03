Services for Rosie Rodriguez, 87, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Taylor.
Burial will be in Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Taylor.
Mrs. Rodriguez died Sunday, Oct. 30, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 26, 1935, in San Antonio to Austacio and Guadalupe Castro Rodriguez. She was a Catholic. She married Pedro R. Rodriguez in Lubbock on Nov. 6, 1959. She was a homemaker and lived in Temple for the past 17 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Pete Rodriguez Jr.; a daughter, Maria Alicia Jarnagin-Steele; a brother, John Rodriguez; a sister, Irene Vega; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.