BELTON — No services are planned for Willie Lee Otholt, 80, of Belton.
Mr. Otholt died Tuesday, Jan. 5, at a local care facility.
He was born April 5, 1940, in Belton to Wilford Larence and Bernice McNeely Otholt. He graduated from Toyah High School in Toyah in 1959. He married Kay Jensen on July 14, 1962, in Barstow. He owned O & O Pest Control. He also worked at the Foreign Legion in Belton. He was a member of the Living Church of God.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jerry Lee Otholt; a stepsister, Philis Kleeniski; and a grandchild.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.