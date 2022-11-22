Services for Doris Aline Love, 94, of Holland will be 2 p.m. today in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Love died Saturday, Nov. 19, in Temple.
She was born July 23, 1928, in Hamilton County to Forrest W. and Mary Alice Shipp Redden. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1945. She graduated from Kings Daughters Hospital Nursing School in 1948. She worked as a registered nurse at McClosky Veterans and retired from Kings Daughters Hospital as a charge nurse. She married Travis F. Love in 1949 at the VA chapel in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four children, Donnie Kinard, John Love, Kathy Ann Love and Ricky Love; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.