Eric Wayne Schleede
Eric Wayne Schleede, age 53 of Troy, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at a Temple hospital. He was born in Temple on November 2, 1966 to Ronald and Juanita Schleede. Eric worked as a Maintenance Technician for many years at The Inn at Scott & White before transitioning into the home health field. He was a Visiting Angel and cared for many kind souls throughout that time. His bond with his patients never went unnoticed by their families and many of them considered him a part of their family during the time he watched over and tended to his patients.
Eric loved his family, friends and patients equally with his whole heart. Another of his loves was the love for his pets. They always brought him joy and companionship and he often regarded them as highly as he did people. Eric had a love for music as well, all genres. He passed that to his nieces and nephews often grilling them on, “who sings this?”. This gave them an additional way to remember him each and every day.
Most of all he loved laughter. He loved to make those around him laugh and to laugh with them. His was an infectious laugh that will always be remembered by those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his Daddy, Ronald Schleede and a nephew, Corbin Schleede. He is survived by his Mama, Juanita Schleede of Troy, brother, Steve (Cindy) Schleede of Temple and sister, Ronell (Billy) Burke of Rockport. His nieces and nephews, Jessica (Bryant) Bulls, Nathan Schleede, Taylor, Erica and Leroy Burke and great-nephew Collin Bulls.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, August 31st at the Schleede Family Farm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Texas Kidney Health Foundation.
