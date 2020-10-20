AUSTIN — Services for Kendall “Coyote” Dodge, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killen with Wayne Jeffcoat officiating.
Mr. Dodge died Monday, Sept. 21, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 14, 1956, in Waterville, Maine, to Ralph and Marjorie Wendell Dodge. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1978. He was employed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Blackland Research Center. He was a member of the Boozefighters Motocycle Club Chapter No. 50.
Survivors include his wife, Lynette; a son, Jacob Dodge; a stepson, Joshua Wiggins; a stepdaughter, Rebecca Van Wagenen; two brothers, Randall Dodge and Dale Dodge; and a sister, Mary Conner.
The Neptune Society of Austin is in charge of arrangements.