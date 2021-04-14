BRYAN — Services for Ronald Jackson Baird Jr., 58, of College Station are pending with Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan.
Mr. Baird died Saturday, April 3.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 12:05 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.