Janet Jean (Pechal) Mabry
Janet Jean (Pechal) Mabry, age 78 of Temple, passed from her earthly life into heaven on January 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Mabry, in 1989.
Janet was born on October 10, 1942 in Seaton, Texas to Joe W. and Betty (Kotrla) Pechal. She grew up picking cotton, cooking, and sewing while still a young girl. She was a 1961 graduate of Rogers High School and worked at Scott and White Memorial Hospital over 43 years, having retired in 2006. She was a member of Cross Church (formerly Temple Brethren Church) in Temple and SPJST Lodge #47. She enjoyed sewing, working in the yard, and puzzles. She was a wonderful homemaker, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Brian Mabry and his wife Cathy of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and her precious granddaughters, Natalie and Nancy, who were her greatest joy. Other survivors include sister, Betty Jo (Pechal) Ketterman of Temple; brothers, JW Pechal of Seaton and Larry Pechal of Academy; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 pm Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
