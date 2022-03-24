Services for Florine Gommert, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Brad Rose officiating.
Mrs. Gommert died Tuesday, March 22, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 17, 1930, in Yarrelton to Frank and Lorene Vybiral. She married Woodrow Gommert on July 16, 1949. She was a member of First Lutheran Church.
Survivors include three sons, David Gommert, Dwayne Gommert and Terry Gommert, all of Temple; a daughter, Kim Davis of Temple; a brother, Weldon Vybiral; three sisters, Mildred Gandy, Joyce Petty and Geneva Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Cemetery in Buckholts.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.