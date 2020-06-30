LAMPASAS — Services for Danny Lee McNeil, 74, of Lampasas will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. McNeil died Friday, June 26.
He was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, to Harry and Jean McNeil. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the VFW, Amvets and American Legion.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie McNeil; a son, Brendon McNeil; five stepsons, Daniel Stone, William Kevish, Aubrey Carroll, Billy Carroll and Ray Pavey; two stepdaughters, Donna Bardin and Connie Stapp; two sisters, Rickie Bond and Jackie Price; and numerous grandchildren.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.