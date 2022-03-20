BELTON — Private services for Prescious Angeline Ashley, 71, of Harker Heights will be held at a later date.
The body was cremated.
Mrs. Ashley died Friday, March 18, in Belton.
She was born Nov. 22, 1950, in Houston to Calvin and Lydia Greenhouse Ashley. She graduated high school at Pasedena. She married Fred Edward Thornton in 2012. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Harker Heights; a son, Kevin Green of Bellmead; a daughter, Wendy DelLaRosa of Belton; a sister, Francis Darlene Crone of Fort Worth; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.