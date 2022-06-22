Services for John Alvin Tidwell Sr., 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Victory Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Tidwell died Saturday, June 18, in Temple.
He was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Rosston, Ark., to Carl and Sylvester Evans Tidwell. He graduated from McRae High School in Prescott, Ark. He married his first wife, Bettye McGough in 1962 and his second wife, Ruthie Parker, in 1977. He was a cook.
He was preceded in death by his second wife; and a son, Alan Keith Thompson.
Survivors include two sons, John Tidwell Jr. and Royce Tidwell; three daughters, Sylvia Traeger of Racine, Wis. and Regina Freeman and Sharon Townson, both of Temple; two brothers, Ira D. Tidwell of Temple and Odell Tidwell of Rockford, Ill.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.