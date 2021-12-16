Services for Sotero Donias Jr., 56, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Donias died Friday, Dec. 10.
He was born Jan. 19, 1965, in Abilene to Sotero Sr. and Elena Donias.
Survivors include his father; five children, Joey, Ramiro, John, Sylvia and Ericka; eight siblings, Molly, Teresa, Johnny, Christina, Jennifer, Artie, Manuel and Joshua; and 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.