Johnny C. White II, 44, of Belton died Friday, Jan. 13, at a local hospital.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Johnny C. White II, 44, of Belton died Friday, Jan. 13, at a local hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. White was born July 23, 1978, in Temple to Roger Dale and Helen Roberts White. He attended Belton and Temple schools, and graduated from Belton High School in 1997. He married Amanda Thompson on Oct. 17, 1997, in Belton. He worked at PFG for many years before moving on to Goodman Manufacturing in Killeen.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; three children, Hailey White, Brody White and Branden Hawk, all of Belton; two sisters, Stephanie Caddell of Burnet and Leslie Lopez of Houston; and his mother of Houston.
Memorials may be made the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.