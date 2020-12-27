Services for Jurea R. Roberts, 49, of Fort Hood will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rivers of Living Waters Church in Killeen.
Burial will be 9 a.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Roberts died Dec. 18 at her residence.
She was born July 31, 1971, in New Brunswick, N.J., to Manuel and Sandra Byrd. She graduated from Junction City High School in Junction City, Kan. She married Eduardo Roberts. She was an educator and childcare specialist for Killeen ISD. She was a minister at Temple of Faith Apostolic Church in Killeen.
Survivors include her husband of Fort Hood; two sons, Jahvon Byrd and Trejon Roberts, both of Killeen; a daughter, Samaria Roberts of Killeen; a brother, Nathaniel Sims of Texas; a sister, Kim Byrd of New Jersey; her father of Mesquite; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon Tuesday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.