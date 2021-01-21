John R. McNamara, Jr.
John R. McNamara, Jr., 87, of Waco, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.
The funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Senior Pastor Dr. John W. Collier and Pastor Joey Crenshaw of Parkview Baptist Church co-officiating. Burial followed at Bosqueville Cemetery.
John was born, November 16, 1933, to John and Rita McNamara of Bosqueville. He graduated from Waco Tech in 1951. In 1955, John was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the 44th Engineering Battalion as a heavy equipment operator in Korea. He was honorably discharged in the fall of 1957, earning an Army Good Conduct Medal and an Army Commendation Medal, for the recovery of 22 bodies and 2 aircraft engines from a downed C-124 Globemaster aircraft in the Han River during the winter and spring of 1957.
He met the love of his life, Carrol Warren, just after returning from Korea. They married on July 11, 1959 in Waco and lived in Temple, where John owned and operated Viaduct Wrecking Co. For over 30 years.
After retiring, he moved back to Waco and built a house on land that was purchased by his grandfather over 80 years prior, and began woodworking and building furniture. He was also the caretaker of the Bosqueville Cemetery for 27 years.
John put his trust in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 12, 1991, at Parkview Baptist Church, where he later was ordained as a deacon on November 19, 1995, and served as a member of the deacon body for over 25 years. He has a heart for the lost and would share his testimony to anyone that would listen. He loved everyone, and all that met him, loved him. Later in life, John would make small wooden crosses and would give them away as gifts.
John was very active in his church and in the Men’s Ministry. He loved to tell stories of years gone by, and had a nickname for almost everyone he met, including his brothers, children, and grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Rita McNamara; and brother, Paul T. McNamara.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carrol McNamara; son, John McNamara III and wife, Edwyna of Kerrville; daughter, Sherri Harrison and husband, William of Temple; brothers, Joe McNamara of Belton, Pat McNamara and wife, Jean, Gene McNamara and wife, Patricia and Glenn McNamara and wife, Petra all of Waco; grandchildren, John McNamara IV and wife, Caitlyn of Houston, Ryan Harrison and wife, Ashley of Ft. Worth, Jared McNamara and wife, Candice of Bryan, Tyler Harrison of Temple and Jacob McNamara and wife, Brooke of Bronte; great-grandchildren, John McNamara V, Ethan McNamara, Ronan McNamara, Pearce McNamara and Carly McNamara; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Adams, Scott Walton, Rick Crocker, Jason McNamara, Tim Ramsberger, Josh Hayes, Daniel Gaddy and Lucian Clark.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made to Parkview Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
