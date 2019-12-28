CAMERON — Services for Reuben Jessie Lindemann, 93, of Houston and formerly of Bartlett will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mr. Lindemann died Monday, Dec. 23, in The Woodlands.
He was born May 31, 1926, in Bartlett to Eldor and Olga Lindemann. He attended school in Bartlett. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a farmer and rancher. He served as a city councilman in Bartlett. He was on the board of directors for Will-O-Bell Nursing Home and was a deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church. He was a member of the Lions Club and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Robbie Golliheair; and his second wife, Jewell Tilley.
Survivors include two daughters, Theresa Schutze of Magnolia and Debbie Palermo of Houston; a son, Clark Lindemann of Pinehurst; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.