Mary Elizabeth White Hooten
It’s with profound sadness, our family announces the passing of Mary Elizabeth White Hooten on March 24, 2023 of pancreatic cancer. Born in Bell County to Dorothy Jean Arp and O. B. White Jr. on January 6, 1948, Mary graduated Belton High School in 1966. She attended Southwest Texas State University where she pledged Delta Zeta and was elected student council treasurer her sophomore year.
Mary’s life changed forever when she met a handsome TCU linebacker from Killeen named Doug Hooten. Married January 31, 1969, they soon welcomed their first daughter Lauren Elizabeth followed two years later by the second, Amy Suzanne.
Doug worked for Carpenter Company while Mary raised the girls. In between driving to various lessons, practices and activities, Mary managed to sew costumes for school plays, bake cookies for class parties, host gatherings for church youth groups all while building a beautiful home. She joined the Junior League of Temple and spent many hours volunteering in the community including opening the Temple League’s first resale shop. She also worked at Southwest Elementary in Belton as a special education instructor.
In 1990, Carpenter acquired a UK based company and asked Doug to move to England. Mary said yes before Doug even finished asking. In addition to being an accomplished seamstress, cook, decorator and friend, Mary was an avid student of English history and eager to see in person all the places she had read so much about.
And see it she did. Before the internet, before I-phones and even before GPS told you where to turn, Mary set about exploring the United Kingdom and beyond. She attended cooking classes across Europe, even receiving an honorary degree from Le Cordon Bleu, and built a significant collection of English antiques, fine British china and every cooking implement ever made or imagined. Her friendly Texas accent, gregarious personality and innate charm endeared her to many cooking, linen, and fabric shop owners across Europe. Even after a multi-year absence, she was welcomed by name at a famous cooking store in Paris.
After England, Mary and Doug moved to Richmond, Virginia where Mary once again built a life. She volunteered with the Junior League, made friends, hosted, decorated, cooked, sewed and shopped until Doug retired from Carpenter and they moved to Austin where both girls lived. During their years in Austin, Mary travelled extensively including visits to Antarctica, Jerusalem, the Amazon, Egypt, Peru, China and Russia. When not globetrotting, Mary enjoyed music cruises where she stayed up late dancing to bands like Franki Valli and the Four Seasons and the Temptations. Always a creator, she took up machine embroidery and attended workshops where she not only created beautiful bags but also special friendships.
Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Doug, their children Lauren and Amy, son-in-law Stephen Berry, grandchildren Noah, Angela and Kenley, and brother Jack White. She is preceded in death by her mother and father.
A memorial service followed by a reception is scheduled for 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at St. John’s Methodist Church, 311 East University Georgetown, Texas. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Austin Hospice of the American Cancer Society.
