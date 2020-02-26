Jerry Richmond
Jerry Lee Richmond, age 77, of Temple passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home in Temple.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Thursday, February 27th at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Burial with military honors will be at 1:00 PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 26th with a rosary recited at 6:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
He was born on May, 30 1942 in Quinnimont, West Virginia the son of Hubert Basil and Mary Katherine Richmond.
Jerry was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Radiator Shop in Belton, served in the United States Army, was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple, former member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple, and was a Fourth Degree Member of The Knights of Columbus where he was also the current financial secretary.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Betsy Richmond of Temple, son Gerald Richmond of Temple, 2 grandchildren, daughter-in-law Sylvia Paules of Indio, CA, brothers; Ivan Richmond of Ohio, Mannie Richmond of West Virginia, Rex Richmond of West Virginia, Doug Richmond of West Virginia, and Omer Richmond of West Virginia, sisters; Georgia Southern of Montana, Rebecca Richmond of Tennessee, Linda Richardson of West Virginia, and Janice Meadows of West Virginia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by a son Steven Richmond, parents Hubert and Mary Richmond, brother Jimmy Russell, and a sister Sarah Richmond.
In lieu of flowers memorial to St. Mary’s Catholic Church building fund would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary