Weldon Lee Love
Weldon Lee Love, age 57, of Belton, passed away on Tuesday February 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Weldon was born on December 20, 1965, in Taylor, Texas to Gene and Lee Love. He moved to Belton in 1972, the first week he moved to Belton he started playing baseball with Belton Little League and played for the Pirates, Cowboys and 1st National team. Weldon mostly played pitcher. Weldon was also a member of the Boy Scouts in pack 117. He graduated as a proud Tiger from Belton High School. While in school Weldon played baseball and football and loved all sports. He loved Dallas Cowboys Football. Weldon worked for Dr. Pepper and later was a truck driver. Weldon was a loving father, brother, son, and friend.
Weldon will be lovingly remembered by his dad, Gene Love, his stepmom, Каy Love; his brothers, Warren Love and Tommy Love; his sisters, Penny Horsely and Monica Ross; his son, Jacob Love of Washington; his daughter, Kacy Love of Copperas Cove, and two grandsons.
