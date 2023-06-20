Services for Mary “Jeanette” Maddux Cosper, 91, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Cosper died Wednesday, June 14, at her residence.
She was born in Temple on July 24, 1931, to Oddis “O.F.” and Alice Lynch Maddux. She grew up in Bell County between Holland and Belton. She married Cliff Cosper. She ran a trucking company in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1968. She returned to Belton in 1984.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Jenny Cosper-Allen; and a son, Arthur Clifford Cosper.
Survivors include two sons, Eddie Mac Cosper of Troy and Ricky Lynn Cosper of Whitehouse; a daughter, Nancy Cosper-Reece of Troy; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.