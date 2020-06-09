BELTON — Services for James “Bill” Billy Lawson, 84, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Lawson died Tuesday, June 2, at a local nursing home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1935, in Belton to Leola and JB Lawson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Lawson; and a daughter, Janna Jarosek.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Lawson and Jay Lawson, both of Temple; a daughter, Connie Lawson Jorgensen of Temple; a brother, Lloyd Lawson of Belton; two sisters, Betty Jansons and Rhonda Jarosek, both of Belton; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.