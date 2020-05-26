Services for Hildegard “Hilde” Dora Beck Burtchell, 98, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday in Greathouse Cemetery with the Rev. Brent Boatwright officiating.
Mrs. Burtchell died Tuesday, May 19.
She was born July 7, 1921, in Kassel, Germany, to Heinrich Ferdinand and Anna Hedwig Emilie Meyer Beck. She graduated from nursing school in Germany. She married Harvey Jewel Burtchell on Sept. 18, 1947. She worked as a nurse at an American hospital in Kassel and for Scott & White in Temple. She also worked as a volunteer at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband on April 8, 1990.
Survivors include three sons, Walter Burtchell, Jimmy Burtchell and Michael Burtchell; and a daughter, Christine Williams; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity, food bank or church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.