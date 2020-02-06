Jodie Anton Vasek
Jodie Anton Vasek passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Irving, Texas. He was 87 years old.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 8, 3:00 PM, Donnelly’s Funeral Home, Irving, TX and Saturday, February 15, 2:00 PM, Cross Church on Bird Creek (formerly Temple Brethren Church), Temple, TX.
Jodie was born on December 28, 1932 to Joe and Albina Vasek in Zabcikville and grew up in Czech farm country. He graduated from Holland High School in 1952 before joining the US Army, where he served in Germany as part of the reconstruction of Europe post WW2. Jodie was very proud of his Czech heritage and was a lifelong member of SPJST lodge #84 in Dallas, TX.
Jodie was the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington. He spent most of his career in printing and paper sales and continued working into his 80’s, long after most people would have retired.
Jodie and Jeanette Andel were married at Ocker Brethren Church on January 29, 2000 and lived in Temple, Texas. They spent many wonderful years traveling the world together, polka and waltz dancing and visiting casinos. Jodie was always the life of every gathering telling jokes.
After retiring, Jodie frequently spent time at his ranch near Lake Whitney and especially enjoyed sharing his love of hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren.
Jodie is survived by his wife, Jeanette Andel Vasek; children Susan Josch and husband Bob, Melissa Fulton and partner Rick Baumgarth, and Paul Vasek and wife Tracy; step-children Dawna Mischtian and husband John, and Marsha Greeley and husband Michael; grandchildren Miranda Dean and husband Patrick, Faith Foster, Mary Rose Vasek, Charles Josch, Robert Josch, Rachel Vasek, and Emma Vasek; step-grandchildren Tiffany Carty and husband Nathaniel, Zoe Mischtian, Nick Mischtian, Erin Greeley, Samantha Greeley and Kiera Greeley; great-grandchildren Eva Gray Dean and James Dean; sisters Dorothy Lloyd and Marguerite Vanderford; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jodie was preceded in death by his parents, Joe John Vasek and Albina Krahulik Vasek, by his grandson John Bently Foster, and by his children’s mother, Montez Vasek.
The family would like to thank everyone at Scott & White Hospital, Meridian of Temple, and Brookdale Assisted Living for their care of our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cross Church or the charity of your choice.
