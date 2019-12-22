Willie Lee Ward Kettler Bounds
Funeral services for Willie Lee Ward Kettler Bounds, age 87, of Belton will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton. Burial will follow at the Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation December 22, 2019, from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bounds died peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 18, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 15, 1932 in Belton, Texas to Frankie James Ward and Cynthia Estelle Ivey Ward, Willie was the third child of nine. She attended Armstrong School. She married Chester Ward, who died in 1950. They had one child, Sandra Kay Ward Dotson. Willie then married Clarence “Pete” Kettler of Clifton, Texas in 1952. They had one child, Ronald (Butch) Kettler. After their divorce she married Doyle Bounds the love of her life. She and Doyle shared 41 years of marriage together.
Willie was a longtime resident of Clifton, Texas as well as Belton, Texas. She worked a number of years at Walls in Clifton. Later she owned and operated Willie’s Café for a number of years in Belton. Doyle and her owned a restaurant in Hubbard and Corsicana selling it and returning to Belton purchasing Willie’s Cafe for a second time. Always an excellent cook, she loved her restaurant business as well as cooking for her family. Her door was always open and something was always cooking on the stove. She was a lifetime member of Ladies Auxiliary,
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers Bobby Ward, Bill Ward, Lynn Ward and Wayne Ward, three sisters Ruby Wright, Catherine Johnson, and Betty Taylor and her son, Ronald Kettler and a stepson John Bounds. Willie is survived by her only living sibling Wanda (Sue) LaRocque of Copperas Cove. She is also survived by her daughter, Sandra Kay Ward Griffith Dotson and husband Donnie Dotson of Belton, Texas; grandson Brent Vannatta and wife, Myca of Belton, Texas. Granddaughters, Stacy Kay Swindoll and her husband, Jason of Belton, Texas, Micah Kloth and husband George of Boise, Idaho, Qari Hosman and husband Kurt of Wenatchee, Washington, Magen Kettler, Jessica Collis and Erin Buzan all of Waco. Stepchildren LaJuana Bounds of Kansas City, Kansas, Nannette Smith and Daniel of Dillon, Montana, Stephanie Bounds Kansas City, Kansas and lots of nieces and nephews.
Willie, affectionately called “Nana”was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Frankie Ward, David Kettler, Gary Ward, Russell Ward, Jesse Bounds, James Bounds, Justin Dever.
Honorary Pallbearers Caleb Swindoll, Brent Vannatta
