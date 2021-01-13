ROSEBUD — Services for Joyce Marie Greger, 91, of Westphalia will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia with Elmer Holtman and the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Greger died Tuesday, Jan. 12, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Westphalia to Albert and Josephine Witcher Holtman. She graduated from Lott High School. She married Martin Greger on June 11, 1952. She was a member of the Church of the Visitation.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, David Greger of Westphalia; four daughters, Jo Ann Beimer Harper of Temple, Gaile Doskocil of Burlington, Karen Ward of Mingus and Pamela Ward of Westphalia; a brother, Elmer Holtman of Burnett; two sisters, Evelyn Hoelscher of Waco and Betty Ann Kleypas of Temple; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation Rebuilding Fund.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.