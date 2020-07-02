Private services for Gerald Wayne Ellison, 71, of Gatesville will be at a later date.
Mr. Ellison died Tuesday, June 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 21, 1948, in rural Gregg County to A.C. and Dorothy Treybig Ellison. He lived in West Texas. He worked in the oil fields. He was a pilot. He was a certified avionics installer and diagnostic technician. He worked on planes for General Dynamics and also AMI. He married Gloria Kay. He moved to Coryell County 10 years ago. He worked most recently for Gatesville ISD as a bus driver.
Survivors include two sons, Shawn Ellison of Jonesboro and Casey Ellison of Montgomery; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.