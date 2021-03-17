JESSE RAY JACKSON
December 10, 1953 ~ March 8, 2021 (age 67)
Temple, Texas ~ Dallas, Texas
Veteran of the US Army (1976-1983) and the US National Guard.
Preceded in Death by Parents Jesse Patterson, Willie Ruth (Ducy) Jackson Davis, and Willie (Bubba) Davis; Sisters Jessie Mae Patterson and Wanda McLendon (Thomas); and nephew Johnny Armstrong III. Left to honor his legacy are his sisters, Christine Mills (Larry), Sharon Roberts (Johnny), and Mary Davis; his daughter Tatisha Dunham (Gregory); grandchildren, DenKia, Gregory III; and bonus grandchildren, Destyne, Gregory II, Alec; and 3 great grandchildren, Kaiden, Legacy, Alec II; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Thursday, March 18, 2021: Viewing (9am-2:30pm) and Service (3pm) Golden Gate Funeral Home 4155 S R.L. THORNTON FWY & ANN ARBOR, Dallas, TX 75224. Friday, March 19, 2021: Internment (Burial) 9am DALLAS-FT. WORTH NATIONAL CEMETERY, 2000 MOUNTAIN CREEK PKWY, Dallas, TX 75211
https://www.goldengatefuneralhome.com/obituary/JESSE-JACKSON/sympathy.
