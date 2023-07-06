CAMERON — Services for Calvin Wayne Junek, 47, of Cameron will be 3 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Mr. Junek died Tuesday, July 4, at his residence.
He was born July 8, 1975, in Houston to James Clayton and Aline Hoelscher Junek. He married Elizabeth Ann Bailey on Dec. 4, 2010. He worked for the Milam County road and bridge department.
Survivors include his wife of Buckholts; two daughters, Hannah Jo Watson of Temple and Ashley Nikole Blair of Mission; a son, James Jeffrey Junek of Buckholts; his mother of Cameron; and a brother, George “Buster” Junek of Cameron.
Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Memorial Park, care of Don Glaser, 428 CR 114, Rogers, TX 76569.
A rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.