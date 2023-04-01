KILLEEN — Services for Charles T. Bunnell, 80, of Kempner will be 2 p.m. Monday in the Chin Creek Cemetery in San Saba.
Mr. Bunnell died Friday, March 31, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Sept. 24, 1942, in Gatesville to Oscar C. and Ruby Mae Chambers Bunnell. He attended Killeen schools and graduation from Killeen High School in 1961. He served in the National Guard. He married Tana Rainbolt on Sept. 13, 1968, in Killeen. He was the owner and operator of Bunnell Metal Buildings. He also was a farmer and rancher.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Malea Bunnell Hartley.
Survivors include his wife of Kempner; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the China Creek Cemetery Association, 2502 Westview Circle, San Saba, TX 76877.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.