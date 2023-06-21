Dixie Frazier
Dixie Frazier, age 94, made a peaceful transition to heaven June 19, 2023, in the early morning hours.
She was best known for the simple beautiful love that she generously gave to all who knew her. Her easy kindness was a generational blessing that she received from her parents and passed on to her kids. She loved well and was well loved.
She was born in 1928 in West Texas. She moved to Temple with her family at age 12 and lived in the area her entire life. She attended Temple College and Baylor University for music.
She married Norris Frazier in 1978 with the Reverend Bob Briles officiating.
She was the organist for several funeral homes in the area and her home church, 7th Street Methodist, which is now Oak Park Methodist. She was also the organist for the VA chapel services for many years.
She worked as a secretary at Harper Talasek Funeral Home and later at Collier Electric Co.
She was a homemaker in her early years and loved cooking for her family, friends, and neighbors. She was known affectionately as “The Mrs. Baird’s of South Temple” because of her homemade sourdough bread.
She enjoyed traveling abroad with her family and spending numerous summers in Colorado.
She will be laid to rest at Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norris Frazier, infant son, and son John Houston. She is survived by her son Galen Houston, daughter Phyllis Houston Best, step daughters Crysta Brecheen and Debra Benton, brother Hugh Coston, and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 24th at 2:00 pm at Oak Park Methodist church 5506 South 31st Street Temple, TX 76502.
Paid Obituary