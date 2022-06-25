Herbert “Scott” Justice
Herbert “Scott” Justice, age 81 passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on May 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on this Sunday, June 26th from 1-4 pm at Sunset Ranch on Hwy 317 in Moody.
Scott was born in Isaban, WV on Feb. 21, 1941. He graduated from Western Local HS in Rutland, Ohio. After graduation he moved to Chicago where he lived till 1998 where he relocated to Temple, Texas.
Scott had many hobbies. He raced motorcross & flat track throughout the Chicago area for around 10 years. He was a Life member of the American Motorcycle Association. He was also a member of the Goldwing Riders Association. Southern Cruisers & Patriot Guard Riders.
He started racing & competing in fun flys with radio controlled airplanes. He & his wife founded the MAC model airplane club in Chicago where they taught many people how to fly them. He remained friends with many of these people throughout the years. He joined the Academy of Model Aeronautics in 1974. He was an Associate Vice Present from 1993-1998. He received many awards & accolades such as the Carl & Beth Goldberg Vital People Award in 1986 and also received 3 Superior Service Awards from 3 different Vice Presidents, District Service Award in 2003 and Award of Appreciation in 1997 as an Official Flight Assistant.
Scott had several careers over the years. He was an excellent motorcycle mechanic. He eventually became the Service Manager at Champion Cycle till 1978. But his love was always working on motorcycles. He decided after putting his wife thru college to go back to school himself & become a machinist/die maker. In 1978 he started his career as a machinist/die & mold maker at West Irving Die Cast in Bensenville, Il. He worked his way up thru the company to become the Plant Manager. A company named Wilsonart came calling looking for a Research Specialist. Wilsonart moved Scott & his wife to Temple in 1998. He stayed with Wilsonart till ITW bought them out & got rid of the R & D Department. While at Wilsonart he was able to obtain a Patent for Electro Luminescent High Pressure Laminate in 2003. He went to work at Texas Hydraulics from 2004 to 2014 where he retired. He still loved motorcycles so he continued to work on them out of his garage.
Scott met his wife Debra of 50 years while in Chicago. They were inseparable throughout their marriage. They not only flew RC model airplanes but competed side by side in competitions winning many trophies. They also shared a love of motorcycles. That is how they met in 1972. He would repair her motorcycle. They always said, “he was a great motorcycle mechanic & she sure knew how to keep one clean & shiny” It was a match made in heaven. They traveled all over the US on their beloved 1984 Honda Goldwing. They put over 200,000+ miles in it in 45 states. They also loved to show it off. They competed in many motorcycle shows throughout the US & won over 150+ trophies with it.
Scott is survived by his wife, Debra of 50 years: son, Scotty & daughter in law, Tammy of North Carolina: daughter, Lena & wife Kendra of Tennessee: brother, Danny of Ohio, sister, Thelma of Tennessee, many grandsons & grand- daughters, great grandsons & grand-daughters & great great grandsons & granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert & Oakie Justice of Ohio: brother, Tommy Justice of California: sister, Sandy Brown of West Virginia.
Paid Obituary