Services for Doris Wells, 88, of Temple will be private.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Wells died Thursday, Oct. 15, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Belton to Luther Alton and Beulah Mae Duzan. She graduated from Temple High School in 1949. She attended Temple Junior College. She married Roy D. Wells in 1956. She worked at a local law firm. She was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Karen Wells of San Saba and Linda Vitek of Fort Worth; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cherokee Home for Children, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76862-9989.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.