Furmon Clayton “Beaver” Shuffield
Furmon Clayton “Beaver” Shuffield, 61, of Cameron died Friday, January 6, 2023 in a Temple hospital. Services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Beaver was born February 18, 1961 to Charles and Merle Shuffield in Cameron. He acquired the name “Beaver” when he was only a few weeks old. Beaver was a life long resident of Cameron and graduate of CH Yoe High School, class of 1979.
At a very young age, Beaver was introduced to the life of a cowboy by his dad and later got his first pony, Smokey. He became a well-known cowboy and rodeo contender. Beaver lived his dream of being a cowboy, local rancher and loving father.
Beaver was preceded in death by his father and best friend, “Charlie” Shuffield. He is survived by his mother, Merle Shuffield; 3 children, Colton Shuffield (fiancée Carley Devillier), Makennah Shuffield, and Morgan Shuffield; 3 sisters, Jeanie Hood-Carter (Mickey), Anita Mathews, and Charla Deboard (Kenny); his “sweetheart” Deitre Hill, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.
