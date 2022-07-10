BELTON — Services for Ronnie Dale Brandon Sr., 74, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Lawrence Foxworth officiating.
Mr. Brandon died Saturday, July 9, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 13, 1947, in Alice to William A. “Dub” and Faye Shirley Brandon. He grew up in Agua Dulce, where he graduated from high school. He married Pamela Foxworth in Houston on May 24, 1969. He attended Texas A&M University and was a member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. He left A&M to serve in the Air Force. Upon completion of military duty, he returned to A&M and completed his degrees. He worked for Texas Instruments until retirement in July 1997. He worked briefly for Acer in Temple, then Solectron in Austin before eventually coming back to Acer and retiring again in 2010.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Dale Brandon of Seabrook; a daughter, Laura Bruggman of Rosebud; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets, Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children’s Hospital, or any charity.