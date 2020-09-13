Haysville – Zinn, Elaine, 77 passed away Friday September 4, 2020
A Celebration of Elaine’s Life will be held September 26th at The Point Christian Fellowship Church 514 North 3rd Street in Temple, TX at 2:00 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Zinn; stepfather, Bill Krugman; father, Roland (Sadie) Briggs.
Elaine is survived by her two children, Alissa Tevis (Trent) and Amy Edgar (Jay); grandchildren, Tarent Tevis (Morgan), Grant Tevis (Heidi), Jayme Gabbert (Chase), Jace Edgar; great granddaughter, Lorelei Grace Tevis; mother, Bernice Krugman; half-sisters, Beth Stokes and Tally Briggs; Nephews Ryan (Dawn) Stokes and Brett (Allison) Stokes. Great Nephews Gage, Ryan, Wade, Kody, Noah, Liam, and Great Niece Hana
Elaine and Bobby lived in several locations throughout their marriage. They were married in Temple, TX and lived there until 1976, when Bobby was transferred with the Santa Fe Railroad to Olathe, KS. They lived there for 6 months, and then were transferred to Barstow, CA. Bobby and Elaine enjoyed bowling with their Santa Fe friends in many leagues. After Barstow, they were transferred to Topeka KS, Shawnee KS, South Elgin IL, and finally retiring in Granbury TX. All throughout their marriage and travels, they made and kept so many wonderful friends.
Elaine was a very talented artist. She was trained in several disciplines of painting as she lived throughout the country. She was a member of the Granbury Art Association and has painted so many beautiful pictures for family members and dear friends across the United States.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Paid Obituary