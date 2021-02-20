CAMERON — Services for Carolyn Francis Rymiller, 72, of Huntsville will be at a later date.
Mrs. Rymiller died Thursday, Feb. 18, at her residence.
She was born July 27, 1948, in Houston to Hulen and Joyce Phipps Starnes. She was a stock broker. She was a member of the Master Gardeners of Walker County. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include her husband, Garrick Dean Rymiller; two sisters, Diana Griffith and Elecee Whitsett, both of Cypress; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.