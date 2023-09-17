Services for Phillip Morris “Alabama” Rowell, 83, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Rowell died Friday, Sept. 15, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 28, 1940, in Crenshaw County, Ala., to Avery F. and Era Lee Elmore Rowell. He served in the Army. He retired after working many years for Alcoa. He was a member of Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Gaylene Galloway of Temple; two sons, Dick Dixon of Temple and Craig Martin of Belton; three sisters, Estie Stuart, Martha Harrelson and Jimmy Ruth Rowell, all of Alabama; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.