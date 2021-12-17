Services for Alejos Lara Jr., 72, of Holland will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. Lara died Tuesday, Dec. 14, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 25, 1950, in Beeville to Alejos and Gumecinda Lara. He married Aurora Tovar. He retired from the maintenance department at the city of Temple.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bradley Scott Lara.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Enos and Randy Lara Sr.; a daughter, Kathy Pedrasa; a brother, Benito Lara Sr.; two sisters; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.