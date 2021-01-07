ROCKDALE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Dolores Martinez, 66, of Thorndale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Thorndale City Cemetery.
Mrs. Martinez died Friday, Jan. 1, at a Taylor hospital.
She was born Sept. 11, 1954, in Mexico to Nieves and Angelita “Mata” Requena. She married Jose Martinez and they lived in Thorndale. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Norma Rodriguez.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Santiago Martinez of Bryan and Aurelio Martinez and Jose Martinez, both of Thorndale; five daughters, Guadalupe Martinez, Siomara Mata and Betsy Martinez, all of Thorndale, Patricia Rodriguez of Mexico and Irene Martinez of Bryan; two brothers, Carmelo Requena and Rogaciano Requena; five sisters, Amelia Requena, Carmela Requena, Consuelo Requena, Juana Martinez and Maria Herrera; and 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m.